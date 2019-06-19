Romania’s airport traffic up 6.6% in Jan-Mar

The aggregated air passenger traffic registered by Romanian airports grew by 6.6% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period of 2018, to 4.64 million people, according to the statistics office INS.

The largest airports by passenger and freight transport were Henri Coanda in Bucharest, Avram Iancu in Cluj-Napoca, and Traian Vuia in Timisoara.

Henri Coanda airport reported 1.54 million departing passengers and 1.446 million arriving passengers, respectively 4,371 tonnes of cargo loaded and 4,920 tonnes unloaded goods. The second largest airport Avram Iancu reported 294,300 departing passengers and 268,700 arriving passengers, respectively 344 tonnes of loaded goods and 490 tonnes of unloaded goods, Agerpres reported.

Speaking of arrivals on Romanian airports, the top ten airports of origin were London-Luton (202,573 passengers), Milan-Bergamo (99,570 passengers), Munich 84,707 passengers), Tel Aviv (76,630 passengers), Vienna (73,209 passengers), Rome-Ciampino (65,464 passengers), Madrid-Barajas (63,450 passengers), Istanbul-Ataturk (60,655 passengers), Bologna (50,151 passengers), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (48,093 passengers).

Regarding departures, most passengers flew to London-Luton (223,692), Milan-Bergamo (110,716), Munich (93,419), Tel Aviv (80,017), Vienna (77,439), Rome-Ciampino (70,058), Madrid-Barajas (66,938), Istanbul-Ataturk (57,945), Bologna (54,595) and Amsterdam-Schipol (53,270).

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)