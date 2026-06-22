Romania secures 8 medals at Balkan Athletics Championships

Romania won eight medals, including four gold and four silver, at the Balkan Athletics Championships held on Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, in Volos (Greece), according to the Romanian Athletics Federation.

Andrea Miklos and Ștefania Balint won gold in the women’s 400m, with 52 sec 26/100, respectively silver, with 52 sec 66/100.

Romania also won gold and silver in the women’s long jump through Ramona Elena Verman, with 6.78m, a personal best, and Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, with 6.64m.

Alin Alexandru Firfirică also won gold in the discus throw, with 63.49m, while another gold medal was won by the mixed 4x400 m relay team (Andrea Miklos, Ștefania Balint, Mihai Sorin Dringo, and Sorin Alexandru Voinea), with a time of 3 min 18 sec 58/100.

Mihai Sorin Dringo won the silver medal in the 400m, and Andrei Rareș Toader finished second in the shot put (19.95m).

Jennifer Dossey finished fourth in the triple jump (13.63m). Also on fourth were Cristian Gabriel Voicu in the 800m (1:47.89) and Alin Ionuț Anton in the 110m hurdles.

Finally, David Ștefan Damian finished fifth in the 400m hurdles (51.03), Anamaria Nesteriuc was sixth in the 100m hurdles, as were Mihaela Blaga in the 3,000m steeplechase (10:37.80) and Federica Gabriela Apostol in the high jump (1.84m). Sorin Alexandru Voinea finished seventh in the 400m race (46.75).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federația Română de Atletism on Facebook)