Romanian acting president convenes Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss ReArm Europe plan

Interim president Ilie Bolojan has convened the Supreme Council of National Defense on Wednesday, April 30, to discuss essential defense topics such as Romania’s participation in the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, the draft Law on National Defense of Romania, and the National Plan on Military Mobility.

Other topics concern the draft Law on certain measures necessary for the implementation of national security projects in the field of hydropower and the national strategic vision in the space domain.

The meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

“During the Council meeting, other current topics in the field of national security will also be analyzed,” states the Presidential Administration’s press release.

The last CSAT meeting took place on March 28, when the situation in Ukraine and the strengthening of defense on NATO’s Eastern Flank were discussed, along with a phased increase in the percentage of GDP allocated to defense spending. CSAT members also decided that Romania will purchase a new ship, a light corvette type, with the Ministry of Defense being assigned to carry out the necessary steps.

The Council highlighted that as Ukraine's neighbor with the longest land and maritime border, Romania has a vested interest in securing stability in the region. The country remains committed to supporting Ukraine's European path and providing assistance for reconstruction efforts.

The president of Romania serves as the head of the Supreme Council of National Defense. Also part of the Council are the prime minister, ministers of defense, internal affairs, foreign affairs, justice, economy, public finance, along with the director of the Romanian Intelligence Service, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the chief of defense staff, and the presidential advisor for national security.

(Photo source: presidency.ro)