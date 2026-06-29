Real Estate

Rohde & Schwarz Topex expands to 10,000 sqm at CPI Romania’s myhive IRIDE 

29 June 2026

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Rohde & Schwarz Topex and its center of competence for Voice Communication Systems (VCS) are consolidating its presence on the Bucharest office market through a renewal and expansion transaction at myhive IRIDE | nineteen, owned by CPI Romania.

Under the agreement, brokered by real estate consultancy Crosspoint Real Estate, the company has extended its lease for the existing 8,000 sqm and expanded its occupied space by a further 2,000 sqm.

Rohde & Schwarz Topex now occupies a total of 10,000 sqm within a single operational hub, integrating its offices alongside research, development, and production activities.

Part of the German group Rohde & Schwarz since 2010, R&S Topex develops mission-critical and enterprise communications solutions, including systems used in air traffic management and by operators with high reliability requirements. The company operates a research and development center as well as a systems production and integration unit in Bucharest.

"Reaching a total footprint of 10,000 sqm is the largest space managed by our Office department for a single account,” Simona Urse, Associate Director Office Agency at Crosspoint, said.

"The decision to stay and expand within the same building is a strategic one. Rohde & Schwarz Topex operates on long cycles, serving clients who demand maximum reliability and systems where safety and security are paramount. We need an environment that supports complex operations, continuity, and sustainable growth. This expansion lays the foundation for the company's next chapter in Romania, and Crosspoint understood these requirements precisely," Gabriel Ionescu, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz Topex, explained.

The transaction takes place in a market characterized by limited new supply and increasingly selective demand, where tenant retention and building quality have become key drivers, Crosspoint Real Estate said. According to its data, gross leasing volume totaled 46,521 sqm in the first quarter of 2026, in line with the same period last year, while net take-up reached 37,070 sqm, up 25% compared to Q1 2025, a signal that real demand, driven by relocations and expansions, is gaining ground.

The vacancy rate fell to 10.3%, while prime rents held steady at EUR 22/sqm/month. The most active sectors were Energy & Industrial (28%), IT (26%), and Financial (19%), reflecting a diversified demand base less dependent on any single sector. Geographically, the CBD (33%), Centre-West (24%), and Dimitrie Pompeiu (17%) accounted for the largest share of leasing activity.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Real Estate

Rohde & Schwarz Topex expands to 10,000 sqm at CPI Romania’s myhive IRIDE 

29 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rohde & Schwarz Topex and its center of competence for Voice Communication Systems (VCS) are consolidating its presence on the Bucharest office market through a renewal and expansion transaction at myhive IRIDE | nineteen, owned by CPI Romania.

Under the agreement, brokered by real estate consultancy Crosspoint Real Estate, the company has extended its lease for the existing 8,000 sqm and expanded its occupied space by a further 2,000 sqm.

Rohde & Schwarz Topex now occupies a total of 10,000 sqm within a single operational hub, integrating its offices alongside research, development, and production activities.

Part of the German group Rohde & Schwarz since 2010, R&S Topex develops mission-critical and enterprise communications solutions, including systems used in air traffic management and by operators with high reliability requirements. The company operates a research and development center as well as a systems production and integration unit in Bucharest.

"Reaching a total footprint of 10,000 sqm is the largest space managed by our Office department for a single account,” Simona Urse, Associate Director Office Agency at Crosspoint, said.

"The decision to stay and expand within the same building is a strategic one. Rohde & Schwarz Topex operates on long cycles, serving clients who demand maximum reliability and systems where safety and security are paramount. We need an environment that supports complex operations, continuity, and sustainable growth. This expansion lays the foundation for the company's next chapter in Romania, and Crosspoint understood these requirements precisely," Gabriel Ionescu, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz Topex, explained.

The transaction takes place in a market characterized by limited new supply and increasingly selective demand, where tenant retention and building quality have become key drivers, Crosspoint Real Estate said. According to its data, gross leasing volume totaled 46,521 sqm in the first quarter of 2026, in line with the same period last year, while net take-up reached 37,070 sqm, up 25% compared to Q1 2025, a signal that real demand, driven by relocations and expansions, is gaining ground.

The vacancy rate fell to 10.3%, while prime rents held steady at EUR 22/sqm/month. The most active sectors were Energy & Industrial (28%), IT (26%), and Financial (19%), reflecting a diversified demand base less dependent on any single sector. Geographically, the CBD (33%), Centre-West (24%), and Dimitrie Pompeiu (17%) accounted for the largest share of leasing activity.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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