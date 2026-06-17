Real Estate

CX company Foundever doubles Bucharest office space in new expansion

17 June 2026

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Foundever, a major player in customer experience (CX) solutions, has expanded its office space in Bucharest to 3,500 sqm, doubling its footprint within the Campus 6.3 office building, as part of its continued growth in the Romanian market. 

The space will accommodate approximately 300 employees. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised the company on the expansion transaction, having also been involved in the initial lease that marked Foundever’s entry into the building.

Owned by CPI Romania, Campus 6.3 is one of Bucharest’s leading next-generation office developments in the Center-West business district. 

The property offers premium office environments, outdoor spaces, and wellness amenities, including Romania’s first rooftop running track on an office building. Campus 6.3 holds LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, and Access4You certifications.

Foundever is the next-generation service leader in customer experience (CX), delivering integrated CX, digital operations, and data solutions. The company operates in more than 45 countries, with a workforce of over 130,000 employees, supporting more than 800 of the world’s top brands across a wide range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and retail.

In Romania, Foundever has established a strong presence with delivery centers in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, providing multilingual customer support, technical assistance, and digital CX services for international clients. 

“This expansion underlines the confidence occupiers have in the local market. Foundever's decision to double its space is a strong signal of continued growth and of Bucharest’s role as a key hub for customer experience and business services operations,” said Bogdan Bogatu, Director Office Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Real Estate

CX company Foundever doubles Bucharest office space in new expansion

17 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Foundever, a major player in customer experience (CX) solutions, has expanded its office space in Bucharest to 3,500 sqm, doubling its footprint within the Campus 6.3 office building, as part of its continued growth in the Romanian market. 

The space will accommodate approximately 300 employees. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised the company on the expansion transaction, having also been involved in the initial lease that marked Foundever’s entry into the building.

Owned by CPI Romania, Campus 6.3 is one of Bucharest’s leading next-generation office developments in the Center-West business district. 

The property offers premium office environments, outdoor spaces, and wellness amenities, including Romania’s first rooftop running track on an office building. Campus 6.3 holds LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, and Access4You certifications.

Foundever is the next-generation service leader in customer experience (CX), delivering integrated CX, digital operations, and data solutions. The company operates in more than 45 countries, with a workforce of over 130,000 employees, supporting more than 800 of the world’s top brands across a wide range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and retail.

In Romania, Foundever has established a strong presence with delivery centers in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, providing multilingual customer support, technical assistance, and digital CX services for international clients. 

“This expansion underlines the confidence occupiers have in the local market. Foundever's decision to double its space is a strong signal of continued growth and of Bucharest’s role as a key hub for customer experience and business services operations,” said Bogdan Bogatu, Director Office Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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