Top public servant linked to Romanian SocDem leader probed for corruption

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate DNA, conducting searches at the headquarters of the Road Authority - ARR and at the domicile of ARR’s head, Cristian Anton, found EUR 350,000 in a shoebox held by the top public servant in his closet. By the end of the day, the cash found in Anton’s home reached EUR 0.5 million, according to G4media.ro.

The investigations were conducted in relation to the activity of an alleged organised criminal group, collecting bribes against permits extended to transport companies or for fixing exams.

Among other positions, Anton has served as head of the cabinet director at the Ministry of Transport during the term of former transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, currently head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

PSD’s chief Grindeanu said that he knows nothing about the investigations, and he wishes Anton to be found not guilty.

Anton has a career that intersects on several occasions with the current PSD president, according to the investigative platform Snoop.ro, reporting on this in August 2025. The two have been close for two decades, when they were local councillors in Timisoara. With the appointment of Sorin Grindeanu to the Ministry of Transport in November 2021 in the government of PM Nicolae Ciuca (PNL), Anton appears in the position of cabinet director (adviser).

Throughout his career, Anton has been appointed to public positions, on the ticket of the Social Democrats, such as head of Timiș Consumer Protection Office (OPC), in the board of directors of the "Traian Vuia" International Airport in Timișoara, or in the board of directors at Ecoaqua SA – a utility company subordinated to the Călărași Local and County Council, and the Urziceni, Oltenița, Budești, Lehliu-Gară, and Fundulea Local Councils.

iulian@romania-insider.com