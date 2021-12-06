Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:02
Business

Romania’s retail sales moderate in August-October

06 December 2021
The retail sales index, which reflects the volume of retail sales expressed in comparable prices, has contracted in October compared to August by 4.8% in absolute terms and by 1.0% in seasonally adjusted terms - reversing the gain accumulated since May, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The annual growth rate of the retail sales volume has eased to 4.0% YoY in October from 6.8% YoY in September.

Compared to October 2019 (before Covid-19), the increase was 8.1% or 4.0% in annualised terms.

In annualised terms compared to October 2019, the food sales rose moderately by 3.7%, the sales of non-food goods surged visibly faster by 8.4% and the fuel sales contracted by 3.3% under direct and indirect mobility constraints.

As regards post-lockdown developments, the retail sales have recovered robustly from the weak performances during the first stages of the pandemic until May this year.

The propensity for consumption was meanwhile depressed by a multitude of factors, including slower nominal wage growth, rising inflation, negative expectations, particularly in regard to the energy prices and the interest rates.

The outlook complicated once the new variant of Covid-19 poured more caution as regards 2022, previously seen as “the year of recovery.” 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

