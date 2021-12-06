Romanian Police officers will not levy fines until they get higher wages

The Europol trade union has recommended Romanian police officers stop issuing fines as of December 1. It will issue warnings instead - as the first form of protest against the authorities not enforcing the Pay Law no. 153/2017, which was supposed to enter into force on January 1, 2022, G4media.ro reported.

The Law, aimed at creating a fair and competitive pay system across the whole budgetary system, was published in the Official Journal, but it was repeatedly deferred by the Government.

"We started the first form of the protest, namely the issue of warnings only, instead of fines. In order to prove the participation of our colleagues in the protest, we are waiting for you to continue sending us the warnings you receive to post them on our page," the Europol trade union wrote on its Facebook account. "(…) It is the first sign that we can make ourselves heard and that we can make the authorities enforce the Pay Law 153/2017 starting January 1, 2022," says the leader of the Europol trade union, Cosmin Andreica.

(Photo: Bogdan Ioan Buda/ Inquam Photos)

