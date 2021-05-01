RO media gets EUR 15.7 mln from Govt. to promote COVID-19 safety measures

Romania’s Government has paid RON 76.4 mln (EUR 15.7 mln) to local media companies in the second half of 2020 to promote the safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign started in June 2020.

The money from the Government also represented a support for the local media sector, which was strongly impacted by the pandemic as many companies cut their promotion budgets.

The Government has promised to run another large media campaign this year to promote the vaccination program.

So far, the biggest beneficiary of this campaign has been the media group controlled by local businessman Dan Voiculescu. Three companies that are part of this group (Antena 1, Antena 3 and Radio ZU), got RON 14.7 mln (EUR over EUR 3 mln) to promote the Government’s spots, according to G4Media.ro.

Ironically, the guests participating in talk shows aired by Antena 3 news channel, often criticized the Government’s measures.

Other large beneficiaries of state funds were Kanal D (RON 7.5 mln), Kiss FM, Magic FM and Rock FM (RON 4.1 mln), PRO TV (3.4 mln), Europa FM (RON 2.7 mln), Romania TV (RON 2 mln), Digi (RON 1.7 mln), and Ringier Romania (RON 1.2 mln).

The media market in Romania was expected to contract by 16.5% in 2020 compared to 2019, to EUR 401 mln, according to the Media Fact Book 2020 published by local media agency Initiative.

(Photo: Acvaphoto2021/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]