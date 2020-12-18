Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romania’s media market demonstrates resilience in 2020

18 December 2020
The aggregated advertising budgets spent on the Romanian media market this year have remained at approximately the same level as in 2019. This is the best performance among EU markets, shows an analysis published by GroupM.

"The local market recovered very quickly after the significant decrease in the second quarter (-30%), registering an increase of 15% in the second half. This makes us confident about 2021, a year for which we forecast 3.4% growth, generated mainly by the Digital segment (+17.6%)," said Mihai Visan, Head of Trading at GroupM, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The figures registered this year on the local market followed the global trends, with the most hurt segments being Outdoor & Cinema (-22.3%), respectively Radio (-13.5%).

The Print segment accelerated its downward trend from -8% to -14%, reaching a marginal market share of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the digital segment recorded an estimated growth of 4.8%, reaching a market share of 19.8% (respectively 21.7%, including the digital extensions of traditional media), supported by e-commerce campaigns of traditional players and small and medium-sized businesses that have adapted quickly.

Television, the segment that keeps drawing most of the investments, increased by 2.8%, reaching a market share of 65%.

