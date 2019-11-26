Ro Insider
Entertainment
Five Romanian music festivals nominated for European Festival Awards
26 November 2019
Five music festivals that take place in Romania have been nominated for the European Festival Awards, a yearly event that recognizes the industry’s achievements, Mediafax reported.

Neversea, a festival taking place on the Romanian Black Sea coast, and Untold, a festival in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, are among the 27 events nominated in the Best Major Festival category, which covers events with a public of over 40,000 people.

Electric Castle, an event held on the Transylvanian domain of the Bánffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca, and Summer Well, which takes place close to Bucharest, on the Stirbey domain in Buftea, have been nominated in the Best Medium-Sized Festival category, which looks at events gathering in between 10,000 and 39,999 people.

Meanwhile, Jazz in the Park, another festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca, is nominated in the Best Small Festival category, covering events with a public of less than 10,000 people.

Established in 2009, the European Festival Awards will take place on January 15, 2020 in Groningen, in northern Netherlands. The ceremony comprises 15 awards, some decided by public vote and others by a panel of experts. Fans can vote for their favorite festival on the website of the awards, until November 30.

(Photo: Electric Castle Facebook Page)

[email protected]

