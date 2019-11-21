First 15,000 passes for Romania’s 2020 Untold festival sell in 30 seconds

The first 15,000 passes for the 2020 edition of the Untold music festival, which takes place yearly in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, sold in 30 seconds, the organizers of the event announced.

The first passes for the event went on sale at special prices on Wednesday, November 20.

“Those who did not manage to purchase yet a pass for the 2020 edition have another chance next week. Wednesday, November 27, at 14:00, when a new series of passes is available at special prices, starting at EUR 119 plus taxes,” the organizers said.

Next year, the festival takes place between July 30 and August 2.

The passes for the event usually sell very fast, long before the festival announces its lineup.

Over 375,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the event, where some 200 artists performed on the festival’s ten stages.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

[email protected]