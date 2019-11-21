Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 10:03
Entertainment
First 15,000 passes for Romania’s 2020 Untold festival sell in 30 seconds
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first 15,000 passes for the 2020 edition of the Untold music festival, which takes place yearly in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, sold in 30 seconds, the organizers of the event announced.

The first passes for the event went on sale at special prices on Wednesday, November 20.

“Those who did not manage to purchase yet a pass for the 2020 edition have another chance next week. Wednesday, November 27, at 14:00, when a new series of passes is available at special prices, starting at EUR 119 plus taxes,” the organizers said.

Next year, the festival takes place between July 30 and August 2.

The passes for the event usually sell very fast, long before the festival announces its lineup.

Over 375,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the event, where some 200 artists performed on the festival’s ten stages.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 10:03
Entertainment
First 15,000 passes for Romania’s 2020 Untold festival sell in 30 seconds
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first 15,000 passes for the 2020 edition of the Untold music festival, which takes place yearly in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, sold in 30 seconds, the organizers of the event announced.

The first passes for the event went on sale at special prices on Wednesday, November 20.

“Those who did not manage to purchase yet a pass for the 2020 edition have another chance next week. Wednesday, November 27, at 14:00, when a new series of passes is available at special prices, starting at EUR 119 plus taxes,” the organizers said.

Next year, the festival takes place between July 30 and August 2.

The passes for the event usually sell very fast, long before the festival announces its lineup.

Over 375,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the event, where some 200 artists performed on the festival’s ten stages.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40