Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:01
Business
RO Govt. announces it agreed with EC over 3.6%-of-GDP public deficit next year
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government has drafted the 2020 budget planning with a public deficit of 3.6% of GDP, which was "negotiated with the European Union", announced deputy prime minister and deputy head of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan on Monday, December 9, Hotnews.ro reported.

The budget planning includes the expenditures related to the planned 40% increase of pensions as of September 2020, she confirmed.

Turcan refused to comment on the specific procedure to be used for promoting the bill.

The Government can go for a regular bill debated and voted in Parliament (which gives the opposition Social Democrats the chance to file amendments) or with an accelerated procedure in Parliament (which gives PSD the chance to file a no-confidence motion).

Finance minister Florin Citu said that he is ready to promote the budget planning in Parliament (as an ordinary law), but the final decision belongs to PM Ludovic Orban.

The Government will choose the option that gives PSD no chance to derive political benefits at the expense of bad fiscal policies, deputy PM Turcan said.

“We are trying [to observe] a 3.6% deficit negotiated with the EU that will allow us to cover the expenses and to generate revenues to support the expenses next year,” commented the Romanian Deputy PM.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:01
Business
RO Govt. announces it agreed with EC over 3.6%-of-GDP public deficit next year
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government has drafted the 2020 budget planning with a public deficit of 3.6% of GDP, which was "negotiated with the European Union", announced deputy prime minister and deputy head of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan on Monday, December 9, Hotnews.ro reported.

The budget planning includes the expenditures related to the planned 40% increase of pensions as of September 2020, she confirmed.

Turcan refused to comment on the specific procedure to be used for promoting the bill.

The Government can go for a regular bill debated and voted in Parliament (which gives the opposition Social Democrats the chance to file amendments) or with an accelerated procedure in Parliament (which gives PSD the chance to file a no-confidence motion).

Finance minister Florin Citu said that he is ready to promote the budget planning in Parliament (as an ordinary law), but the final decision belongs to PM Ludovic Orban.

The Government will choose the option that gives PSD no chance to derive political benefits at the expense of bad fiscal policies, deputy PM Turcan said.

“We are trying [to observe] a 3.6% deficit negotiated with the EU that will allow us to cover the expenses and to generate revenues to support the expenses next year,” commented the Romanian Deputy PM.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40