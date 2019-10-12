RO Govt. announces it agreed with EC over 3.6%-of-GDP public deficit next year

Romania’s Government has drafted the 2020 budget planning with a public deficit of 3.6% of GDP, which was "negotiated with the European Union", announced deputy prime minister and deputy head of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan on Monday, December 9, Hotnews.ro reported.

The budget planning includes the expenditures related to the planned 40% increase of pensions as of September 2020, she confirmed.

Turcan refused to comment on the specific procedure to be used for promoting the bill.

The Government can go for a regular bill debated and voted in Parliament (which gives the opposition Social Democrats the chance to file amendments) or with an accelerated procedure in Parliament (which gives PSD the chance to file a no-confidence motion).

Finance minister Florin Citu said that he is ready to promote the budget planning in Parliament (as an ordinary law), but the final decision belongs to PM Ludovic Orban.

The Government will choose the option that gives PSD no chance to derive political benefits at the expense of bad fiscal policies, deputy PM Turcan said.

“We are trying [to observe] a 3.6% deficit negotiated with the EU that will allow us to cover the expenses and to generate revenues to support the expenses next year,” commented the Romanian Deputy PM.

