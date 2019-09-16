Romanian fashion designers in New York Women’s Fashion Week

Fourteen Romanian fashion firms, including Musette, Braiconf, Venera Arapu or Moja, participate in this year's edition of the New York Women's Fashion, between September 15 and 17, as part of an export promotion program.

The Romanian designers will exhibit their collections of fashion design and clothing accessories along with the pret-a-porter collections of the big international fashion houses at the international fair New York Women's Fashion, which runs from September 15-17, 2019.

The Romanian companies participating in New York are: Wanda Aly Fashion, Nissintex Fashion, Musette Exim, Rowmania, Braiconf, Exclusiv Comp, Hardcore Fashion, Lukkaral, DeCorina Hats, Timo Pro Consulting, Thosamoda, Artelier Lorina, Source Lab, Clemat Design.

The participation of the Romanian companies in this international fair was organized by the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, together with the FIT Association - "Future in Textiles", within the national program for the promotion of exports, which is partly financed from the state budget.

The value of the financing is about RON 1 mln (EUR 212,000) with VAT. During the three days of the event, the fourteen Romanian companies will have B2B meetings and discussions with American partners and major distributors and retailers on international markets, in order to expand and diversify the range of Romanian products offered for export on the American market.

(Photo: Pixabay)

