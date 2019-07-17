Romanian fashion brand launches collection made of vegan fabric

Romanian fashion brand Sense, owned by entrepreneurs Cristina and Sorin Chiriac, has launched the first collection of clothing made of cupro fiber, Wall-street.ro reported.

The fiber is manufactured by Japanese company Asahi Kasei, which retails it under the name of Bemberg. It is a regenerated cellulose fiber made from cotton linter, a raw material that is pre-consumer waste.

The fiber, which resembles silk, is considered vegan since no living organisms, like silkworms, are used for its manufacturing. It also disintegrates completely and doesn’t remain on the soil surface, as it happens to the tonnes of clothing that end up at the landfill and which are either not biodegradable or degrade at a very slow rate, of a few hundred years.

The cupro fiber disintegrates more rapidly, and loses about half of its initial weight in about two months, under summer weather conditions, with an average temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and humidity of 80%. At the same time, it requires a lower quantity of detergent and water to be cleaned, the company explained.

Cristina and Sorin Chiriac own the Caremil and Smirodava textile plants. This March, Sense opened its first store in Bucharest.

(Photo: Sense Facebook Page)

