Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 10:50
Politics

Romania plans to co-host international conference in support of Moldova

22 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania plans to co-host, alongside Germany and France, a conference in support of the Republic of Moldova, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu announced. It aims “to create a ‘Moldova Support Platform’ and to stimulate more support for this country.”

Speaking before the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on March 21, Aurescu outlined again Romania’s support for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, as well as for that of Ukraine and Georgia.

“Romania supports the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, not only the accession of Ukraine and Georgia. All three countries deserve the membership in the European family and this is not just a circumstantial request by, for instance, the Republic of Moldova. The leadership in Chișinău is very much committed towards the reform processes, to the democratic reform processes and to the European path,” he said.

Referencing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the minister also said it was important to help Moldova more.

“We have also created green lanes in order to take Ukrainian refugees from the border of the Republic of Moldova with Ukraine directly into the Romanian territory, in order to ease the effort of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, who are very much overwhelmed by the number of refugees,” he explained.

“At the same time, it’s very important to see how we can help more the Republic of Moldova. We have organized a hub in the northern part of Romania in order to collect and transfer humanitarian assistance, not only to Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova. We have sent in-kind assistance to the Republic of Moldova. As I mentioned, we are taking refugees, but it is important that more effort is done by the EU and by the EU member states in order to provide financial assistance and to take in some numbers of refugees from the Republic of Moldova into the European Union’s member states.”

(Photo: Dmitrijs Kaminskis/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 10:32
18 March 2022
Politics
President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 10:50
Politics

Romania plans to co-host international conference in support of Moldova

22 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania plans to co-host, alongside Germany and France, a conference in support of the Republic of Moldova, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu announced. It aims “to create a ‘Moldova Support Platform’ and to stimulate more support for this country.”

Speaking before the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on March 21, Aurescu outlined again Romania’s support for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, as well as for that of Ukraine and Georgia.

“Romania supports the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, not only the accession of Ukraine and Georgia. All three countries deserve the membership in the European family and this is not just a circumstantial request by, for instance, the Republic of Moldova. The leadership in Chișinău is very much committed towards the reform processes, to the democratic reform processes and to the European path,” he said.

Referencing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the minister also said it was important to help Moldova more.

“We have also created green lanes in order to take Ukrainian refugees from the border of the Republic of Moldova with Ukraine directly into the Romanian territory, in order to ease the effort of the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, who are very much overwhelmed by the number of refugees,” he explained.

“At the same time, it’s very important to see how we can help more the Republic of Moldova. We have organized a hub in the northern part of Romania in order to collect and transfer humanitarian assistance, not only to Ukraine, but also to the Republic of Moldova. We have sent in-kind assistance to the Republic of Moldova. As I mentioned, we are taking refugees, but it is important that more effort is done by the EU and by the EU member states in order to provide financial assistance and to take in some numbers of refugees from the Republic of Moldova into the European Union’s member states.”

(Photo: Dmitrijs Kaminskis/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 10:32
18 March 2022
Politics
President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions