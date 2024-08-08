Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year

An order issued by the Romanian Minister of Energy to approve a state aid scheme under the form of Contracts for Difference (CfD) for the production of electricity from onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) sources was published in the Official Gazette (Monitorul Official) on August 5.

The state aid scheme aims to secure CfD contracts by December 31, 2025, for projects totaling 5,000 MW using eligible solar PV and onshore wind technologies, of which 1,500 MW will be auctioned this year.

The order specifies that the first auction this year will see a reduction in the capacity of PV projects benefiting from the CfD scheme from the initially planned 1,000 MW to 500 MW.

The remaining 500 MW will be shifted to a second auction, ensuring the total scheme capacity remains unaffected.

“Compared to Romania’s application for the state aid scheme authorization, adjustments were made to the total capacity of each auction and the maximum strike price for the first auction,” the order noted.

These changes were communicated to the Competition Council and the European Commission. Projects participating in the auction must have a minimum capacity of 5 MW. The maximum strike prices for the first auction are set at EUR 91/MWh for solar PV projects and EUR 93/MWh for wind projects.

(Photo: Deyangeorgiev/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com