Transport

Work begins to restore Romania’s Curtea de Argeș Royal Train Station

25 October 2024

Restoration and repair works at the Curtea de Argeș Royal Train Station will begin on Monday, October 28, state-owned railway company CFR SA announced. The investment exceeds RON 11 million (some EUR 2.2 million) without VAT and is covered by CFR's funds.

The work will be carried out based on the design and execution contract concluded between SRCF Craiova and the SC Euras SRL – SC Arhing SRL association, as well as the work supervision contract (site management), concluded with the Association SC Ursu Consulting SRL – SC Melpo Expert Consulting SRL. 

The repair, rehabilitation, and restoration works are to be completed in 24 months. They include works on the resistance structure; restoration of artistic components made of wood, stone, ceramic, and metal; replacement of degraded elements in the frame and complete restoration of the sheet metal covering; electrical, thermal, and sanitary installation repairs; and rehabilitation of the fire extinguishing installation.

CFR SA said that the works will be carried out only with specific materials and techniques, compatible with the original ones, based on the notices issued by the Ministry of Culture, as the Royal Train Station in Curtea de Argeș is an architectural building declared a historical monument of national importance and is included in the List of Historical Monuments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Infrastructura)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Infrastructura)

1

