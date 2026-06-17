Romanian company completes modernisation of 19 electric locomotives under PNRR

RELOC Craiova, part of the GRAMPET Group, has completed the modernisation of 19 ELASMO electric locomotives under a project financed through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), with a total value of EUR 91.1 million.

The completion of the programme was marked by the performance test of the ELASMO 019 locomotive, the last unit in the batch upgraded at the company’s facility in Craiova, Economica.net reported. According to representatives of the group controlled by businessman Gruia Stoica, the project ranks among the most important industrial undertakings carried out in the city in recent years.

The RELOC plant in Craiova has nearly 60 years of history and is one of the main centres in Southeast Europe for the design, manufacture, and modernisation of rolling stock.

GRAMPET Group has been active for more than 27 years in Romania and across Europe, with operations in Germany, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, Moldova, Serbia, Greece, Slovenia, and North Macedonia. The company describes itself as the largest private railway and logistics group in Central and Southeast Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Grampet Group)