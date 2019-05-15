Romania’s Govt. to build EUR 500 mln regional hospital in Iasi

The Romanian government approved on Tuesday, May 14, the technical and economic indicators for the construction of the regional hospital in Iasi, an investment estimated at over EUR 500 million, VAT included, health minister Sorina Pintea announced.

The future hospital will cover an area of nearly 150,000 square meters, will have 850 beds, 19 operating rooms and a heliport, News.ro reported. The total project is to be ready in 84 months while the actual construction works are to be completed in 48 months.

The health facility will operate as a high-level emergency hospital and will be split into several service centers, such as the Head and Neck Center, the Chest Center, the Abdominal Center, the Internal Medicine Center, or the Mother and Child Center. It will also use advanced medical technology.

The project will require an investment of EUR 500.3 million, of which EUR 150 million will come from the government.

“The approval of the technical-economic indicators for the Iasi hospital means that we have a clear path for applying for funding from Brussels,” Sorina Pintea said.

In December last year, the health minister said that the Romanian government would build three regional hospitals with money from the European Budget 2021-2027. She explained at that time that, this way, the EU funds would cover 85% of the total costs, compared to 50% offered under the 2016-2020 EU budget.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)