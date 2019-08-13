Regina Maria healthcare chain to take over clinic in NW Romania

Romanian private healthcare network Regina Maria, controlled by private equity fund Mid Europa Partners, continues its national expansion by taking over Clinica Someşan medical center in Baia Mare.

Maramures is the 19th county the network covers through this takeover.

Clinica Someşan opened in 2013 and is now the largest private healthcare provider in Baia Mare and its surroundings. The medical center offers integrated services, including ambulatory, imaging, laboratory, and hospitalization. The clinic spans over 3,000 square meters and houses 20 outpatient clinics, 26 beds for day and continuous hospitalization, a medical analysis laboratory, and a medical imagery department.

“One of our goals is to facilitate access to modern medical services to an increasing number of patients, nationally. The acquisition of the most important private healthcare provider in Baia Mare marks an important step for us, through which we enter into a new county in Romania [Maramures],” explained CEO Regina Maria Fady Chreih.

(Photo: Regina Maria Facebook Page)

