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REGINA MARIA SURVEY: Three out of ten Romanians did not have any routine medical check-up in 2025. Another two out of ten only attended the mandatory occupational health check-up

How are medical subscriptions changing the way Romanians think about health?

Preventive visits to the doctor remain a habit for fewer than half of Romanians, according to data from a survey* conducted by the REGINA MARIA Health Network. Three out of ten respondents say they did not have any routine medical check-up in 2025, while another two out of ten only attended the mandatory occupational health check-up.



The main barrier preventing Romanians from going to routine medical check-ups more often is the cost of consultations and investigations, mentioned by almost half of respondents, followed by lack of time.



Even so, more than 65% of those surveyed say the main reason that would motivate them to attend preventive check-ups is the desire to detect health problems before they become serious.



The differences are even more visible among those who already have a medical subscription: 53% say they visited a doctor in 2025 solely for preventive purposes. This suggests that easier access to medical services can help build a regular habit of monitoring one’s health, beyond visits prompted by a specific medical issue.

“Annual prevention usually includes at least one family medicine consultation, a set of laboratory tests adapted to the patient’s profile, a dermatology check-up to assess moles and skin lesions, a gynecology or urology consultation, an eye examination and a dental check-up.

Depending on age, sex, and personal or family medical history, cardiology or metabolic assessments, as well as imaging investigations, may also be needed. The purpose of these check-ups is to detect changes at an early stage, when intervention is minimally invasive, costs are lower, and the prognosis is significantly better. Regular check-ups help build, over time, a coherent medical picture of the patient and make it possible to monitor the evolution of key health indicators.” explains Dr. Cosmina Rogoveanu, family medicine specialist within the health network.

85% of Romanians believe that a private medical subscription should be part of every employee benefits package in 2026



Fast appointments, flexible time slots and more predictable costs are the main benefits Romanians associate with medical subscriptions.



If two job offers were similar in terms of salary, the inclusion of a medical subscription in the benefits package would tip the balance for more than six in ten Romanians, ranking above benefits such as personal development opportunities or training programs.

“Thirty years ago, when we introduced medical subscriptions to the Romanian market, we set out to build, step by step, a new way of caring for health. The launch of medical subscriptions meant more than improved access; it marked the beginning of a shift in behavior. Our internal data shows that patients with a subscription make, on average, around seven medical visits per year - above the national average, as also reflected in this survey. This confirms that our model has helped shape healthier habits and a more preventive approach to care.” says Andreea Minuță, Executive Director, Subscriptions Division, REGINA MARIA Health Network.

Only around 43% of Romanians who responded to the survey say they have a clear record of their consultations, costs and medical history from the past year. Three in ten have some information, but it is scattered across several places, while almost a quarter say they do not have a clear overview of their medical records or of the amounts invested in health in 2025.

“A medical subscription means not only easier access to services, but also greater clarity in planning and finances. At REGINA MARIA, we have built a digital ecosystem that gives patients fast access to appointments, medical records, investigation results, doctors’ recommendations, telemedicine options and a transparent overview of the savings generated by their subscription. We have also recently added a feature that allows access to essential medical information for other family members, such as children or parents, making health management simpler and better coordinated.,” adds Andreea Minuță.

Experience and market track record are the main criteria when choosing a healthcare provider, for half of Romanians



Looking at the evolution of medical subscriptions over the past 30 years, respondents believe that the main changes they have brought to society are related to encouraging prevention, reducing the stress associated with accessing medical services and increasing cost predictability.



When choosing a healthcare provider, almost half of Romanians say that experience and market track record are the most important criteria, followed by doctors’ reputation and reviews.

*The study “Romanians and Prevention” was conducted by the REGINA MARIA Health Network via the iVox platform in March 2026, on a representative sample of more than 1,000 adults in Romania.*

This is a press release.