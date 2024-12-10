Healthcare

Private healthcare provider Regina Maria relocates polyclinic in northern Bucharest

10 December 2024

Regina Maria is relocating its Băneasa Polyclinic, in northern Bucharest, to the Băneasa Airport Tower building following an investment of EUR 5 million, the healthcare network announced.

The move came as the company needed ample space for a broader range of medical specialties and new equipment.

The polyclinic in Băneasa Airport Tower will have 38 medical offices. It will employ more than 100 doctors and accommodate up to 25 medical specialties.

Băneasa Airport Tower, part of the CPI Romania portfolio, has a leasable area of ​​7,000 sqm, divided into nine levels: two underground, ground floor, and six above-ground floors.

"The old venue no longer meets the requirements of our subscribers and patients. The relocation of the polyclinic is for us a natural and mandatory upgrade in terms of quality," Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria, said.

"This [e.n. relocation] confirms a trend that CPI Romania has anticipated since the pandemic, namely to bring medical services closer to people. Therefore, we have invested in transforming our projects into multifunctional spaces, and today our tenant portfolio includes clinics and hospitals," Fulga Dinu, Country Manager CPI Romania, said.

(Photo: Regina Maria)

simona@romania-insider.com

