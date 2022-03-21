Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 12:20
Govt: Close to 80,000 Ukrainian citizens chose to stay in Romania so far

21 March 2022
Of the more than 515,000 Ukrainian citizens who entered the country since the start of the war in Ukraine, 79,075 chose to stay here, Government spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru explained at a press briefing on March 19.

Of these, 30,000 are children, and some of them are already in the care of specialized institutions of the Romanian state, he explained. “Of course, there are many others who need integrating into the educational system, access to healthcare services and other categories of social services that Romania needs to be ready to provide,” he said.

A team of the European Commission is expected in Bucharest this week to discuss mechanisms to cover the expenses that Romania incurred so far to manage the influx of refugees. Currently, these amount to EUR 30.5 million, according to a first evaluation, Cărbunaru explained.

“The cost structures are complex because they include not only the expenses with accommodation and food; as you know, the Government decided to provide free transportation to the refugees entering Romania, many of them decide to leave the country, either through Bulgaria or Hungary. So these costs refer not just to managing the close to 80,000 Ukrainian citizens who decided to stay on Romania’s territory.”

Meanwhile, NGO Save the Children Romania said 528 children from Ukraine have arrived unaccompanied in Romania so far, and 225 of them are still in care centers in the country. 

Among others, the organization is working to identify families and reunite children with their extended families or friends from Ukraine, Romania, Poland, and other neighboring countries. The pressing needs are related to rapid humanitarian assistance, information, and emotional support, both at the border and in the centers where these are accommodated, the NGO said.

Normal
1

