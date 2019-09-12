Over 5,000 people received refugee status in Romania since 1990

A total of 5,030 foreigners received refugee status in Romania from 1990 and until October 1 of this year, according to official data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Most of them, over 2,000 people, came from Syria and have arrived in the country in the past seven to eight years.

In the first years after 1989 there were no significant requests for the refugee status in the county. Only in 1999, a total of 168 refugees from Afghanistan requested the protection of the Romanian state, and another 78 in 2000. In total, 452 Afghan citizens received the refugee status, the third nationality by the number of people to have come in Romania because of conflicts at home.

Iraq takes up the second spot by the number of foreign citizens with a refugee status, with a total of 1,292 people arriving constantly in the country starting with 2000.

In the past eight years, a total of 2,091 people coming from Syria received refugee status in Romania. In 2016 alone, 517 people coming from Syria to Romania received the refugee status.

At the same time, 200 refugees came from Somalia, 151 from Iran, and 86 from Palestine.

Earlier this year, the Romanian state decided to take in, between 2020 and 2021, 200 Syrian refugees provisionally hosted in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon and in need of relocation, Profit.ro reported. In 2018-2019, Romania took in 109 refugees, in 2016-2017 80 refugees, and 40 refugees in 2014 – 2015 and 2012 – 2013. To finance the expenses with receiving the refugees, the country will receive from the EU a sum of EUR 10,000 for every relocated person.

(Photo: Pixabay)