Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 08:32
Politics
Romania to accept hosting refugees from Mediterranean Sea
20 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, in a statement issued on Friday, August 16, that following the latest developments regarding migrants in the Mediterranean, Romania was recently contacted by the European Commission, which coordinates efforts to identify solutions to save the lives of migrants.

The Romanian authorities responded favorably regarding the relocation of 10 persons from Malta.

“The Romanian authorities have decided to respond favorably, together with several Member States, on the possibility of accepting a limited number of migrants, to be relocated (in our case 10 people from Malta). It is a decision that shows Romania’s availability to contribute to the solidarity effort in such situations, involving vulnerable people who need protection. This response does not put any pressure on the Romanian asylum system,” the statement, quoted by Agerpres, said.

According to the source, there have been similar situations this year, and Romania participated in three such calls made by the European Commission, respectively two in Italy, for a number of 10 people and one from Malta, for a number of five people in need of protection, which ended with the arrival, so far, of 11 people in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 08:32
Politics
Romania to accept hosting refugees from Mediterranean Sea
20 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, in a statement issued on Friday, August 16, that following the latest developments regarding migrants in the Mediterranean, Romania was recently contacted by the European Commission, which coordinates efforts to identify solutions to save the lives of migrants.

The Romanian authorities responded favorably regarding the relocation of 10 persons from Malta.

“The Romanian authorities have decided to respond favorably, together with several Member States, on the possibility of accepting a limited number of migrants, to be relocated (in our case 10 people from Malta). It is a decision that shows Romania’s availability to contribute to the solidarity effort in such situations, involving vulnerable people who need protection. This response does not put any pressure on the Romanian asylum system,” the statement, quoted by Agerpres, said.

According to the source, there have been similar situations this year, and Romania participated in three such calls made by the European Commission, respectively two in Italy, for a number of 10 people and one from Malta, for a number of five people in need of protection, which ended with the arrival, so far, of 11 people in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40