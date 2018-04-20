Romanian telecom operator RCS&RDS prepares for 5G network

Romanian group RCS&RDS plans to perform a 5G network test at the beginning of May, Capital reported. The test will be done together with the local subsidiary of Swedish group Ericsson, which it selected to upgrade its mobile network in Romania and prepare it for the 5G technology.

At the same time, the group has started the procedure to trademark the brands Digi 5G Ready and Digi Mobil 5G Ready, which will likely be used for its 5G services, according to Economica.net.

Meanwhile, French communications group Orange decided to make three new tests in Europe, including one in Romania, to prepare the launch of the 5G technology. Orange plans to conduct a test under real conditions in Romania during the second half of 2018 with its partners Samsung and Cisco.

At the end of 2017, Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM said it could launch the auction for 5G licenses this year.

