Czech investors will develop new retail park in central Romania

Real estate developer RC Europe, founded by Czech investors Miroslav Hartman and Jan Prokop – two former directors of German retailer Lidl, has completed the purchase of a land plot in Miercurea Ciuc, in central Romania, from Israeli company Plaza Centers, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction totaled EUR 1.58 million. Plaza Centers wanted to build a mall on the 3.7-hectare plot. RC Europe will develop a retail park instead, with a leasable area of 12,000 sqm. The investment is estimated at EUR 13 million.

The retail park will be completed in the first half of 2020 and will host a Lidl supermarket and 20 other stores, including JYSK, Sportisimo, Deichmann, Takko, CCC, Pepco, Kik Textilen, Zoomania and Orsay.

(Photo: Pixabay)

