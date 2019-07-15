Romania Insider
Real Estate
Czech investors will develop new retail park in central Romania
15 July 2019
Real estate developer RC Europe, founded by Czech investors Miroslav Hartman and Jan Prokop – two former directors of German retailer Lidl, has completed the purchase of a land plot in Miercurea Ciuc, in central Romania, from Israeli company Plaza Centers, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction totaled EUR 1.58 million. Plaza Centers wanted to build a mall on the 3.7-hectare plot. RC Europe will develop a retail park instead, with a leasable area of 12,000 sqm. The investment is estimated at EUR 13 million.

The retail park will be completed in the first half of 2020 and will host a Lidl supermarket and 20 other stores, including JYSK, Sportisimo, Deichmann, Takko, CCC, Pepco, Kik Textilen, Zoomania and Orsay.

