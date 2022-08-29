GOAT Rally or the Greatest Of All Time RALLY is a new event that brings together car lovers from Romania and abroad in a circuit aimed at educating speed enthusiasts and the general public.

The rally starts today, August 29, in Timisoara, makes a stop in Sibiu's Large Square, continues to the Council Square in Brasov, reaches the Constitution Square in Bucharest, and then ends in Mamaia on Saturday, September 3.

The professional drivers have prepared a showcase of their Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, and other aspirational cars, most of them equipped with around 1000 horsepower. Spectators will be able to admire the impressive cars from a short distance and interact with the people who own and drive them.

Beyond showcasing the beauty of such powerful cars, the organizers are keen to bring attention to the following message: that caution is key, and that regardless of horsepower, a car must be mastered every second of the drive, so as not to endanger anyone.

"I believe our mission at GOAT Rally is not just to showcase beautiful cars, but to make it an event that makes a real contribution to our community. We aim to draw the line between passion and danger," says Liviu Muntenuș, co-founder of Goat Rally.

"As a lover of powerful cars, I also declare myself an enthusiast of speed and adrenaline, and of drifting. Drifting itself is a real sport, an art of precision built through techniques acquired over thousands of hours of practice. I'm always aware of the line between what is safe and what is dangerous, and the key lies precisely in the balance of actions taken behind the wheel. Speed driving and drifting can be seen as extreme sports, and we encourage car enthusiasts to perform in an organised and safe environment."

Liviu Muntenuș is the founder of the RALIW concept in Sibiu, a car detailing and exclusive car maintenance center. His client portfolio is made up of demanding, detail-oriented people who own expensive and rare cars and who send cars to Sibiu from all over Romania, and even from abroad.

His passion for cars has linked Liviu to Borca Flavius and Silviu Zaharia, known online as @Zedsly, who co-organized the event.

"With GOAT Rally we want to provide the perfect context for expensive car enthusiasts to spend a few relaxing days on a unique circuit as we criss-cross the country from one end to the other. We will stop in the most beautiful cities to feel the vibe of each one, enjoy the landscapes unique to Romania, and socialize with other car enthusiasts from all over the world," says Silviu Zaharia.

Art Factory Transilvania Association is also part of the team, ensuring that the event runs smoothly and developing its cultural and educational side.

"We believe that beyond the beautiful cars, the event has the power to educate people and make them more aware of the dangers they are often exposed to in traffic. To this end, we are implementing a series of national campaigns which will have an impact on the general public's perception of this extreme sport. Public authorities need to open up to the speed freaks and start speaking their language. Only in this way will we get to that point where everyone benefits," says Andrei Oltean, president of Art Factory Transilvania.

(Photo source: the organizers)