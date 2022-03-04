Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 22% higher profit in 2021

Raiffeisen Bank, one of the top lenders on the Romanian market, reported a net profit of RON 788 million (EUR 160 mln) in 2021, 22% higher than the previous year.

The growth was mainly determined by the strong increase in lending and improved risk profile for the bank's customers.

"Undoubtedly, the increase in our profit was directly influenced by the bank's involvement in supporting the Romanian economy, our customers and partners, but also by the customers' very good payment behaviour in 2021, above our expectations," said Steven van Groningen, President & CEO of Raiffeisen Bank.

"The bank's net loan portfolio increased by 14% in 2021, we have a loan/deposit ratio of 65% and a return on capital (RoE) of 15%. These are very good results, and I am proud of our team. We have successfully passed a two-year period in a completely new situation in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we now face another, even more unpredictable situation, the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)