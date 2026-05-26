Authorities seize 136 tonnes of waste after major raid in Sintești near Bucharest

Environmental authorities, police, and gendarmes carried out “the largest operation of the year” targeting illegal waste activities in the Sintești area near Bucharest. The raid followed more than a month of drone surveillance and resulted in the confiscation of 136 tonnes of waste materials, the immobilization of 31 vehicles, and fines totaling around RON 700,000 (some EUR 135,000).

According to the National Environmental Guard, the operation targeted networks involved in the illegal storage, burning, and resale of waste in Sintești, Ilfov county, and nearby areas.

The zone had been monitored since the beginning of the year, while environmental inspectors conducted over 65 hours of drone flights in recent weeks to document illegal waste transport routes, dumping sites, and burnings, the same source said.

Monday’s operation involved 50 environmental inspectors, 62 police officers, and 50 gendarmes.

They checked 334 vehicles and identified 494 people during the raids, according to Digi24. Plus, they also carried out inspections at five REMAT scrap collection centers suspected of receiving materials originating from illegal activities.

Among the materials confiscated were 24 tonnes of aluminum, 10 tonnes of copper, six tonnes of car batteries, and other metal waste. Authorities also immobilized vehicles carrying an additional 51 tonnes of copper, 40 tonnes of aluminum, and 10 tonnes of brass pending confiscation.

The National Environmental Guard said the total value of the confiscated and seized materials exceeded RON 4 million.

The authorities issued 21 fines and filed two criminal complaints, including one linked to the illegal burning of waste. Officials also stated they suspect the use of false transport documents and warned that additional criminal complaints could follow.

According to the Environmental Guard, Sintești remains one of the most problematic areas near the capital when it comes to fires started for metal recovery and illegal waste management.

“I assure you that such actions will continue, especially in areas we know to be vulnerable. However, we warn that field operations help control the phenomenon but do not eliminate its cause, for one simple reason: investigations on the ground show that, in most cases, the sale of these materials is carried out by private individuals. That is why it is necessary for the legislative proposals submitted by the Environmental Guard and promoted by the Ministry of Environment to enter into force as soon as possible. Limiting the quantities of scrap metal that private individuals can sell and digitizing ferrous waste flows at collection centers would block illegal commercial activities,” said Andrei Corlan, Commissioner General of Romania’s National Environmental Guard.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Diana Buzoianu)