Events

Radu Jude's Silver Bear winner 'Kontinental '25' to open in Romanian cinemas in June

30 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radu Jude's Kontinental '25, which earned the Romanian director a Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at this year's Berlinale, is scheduled to open in Romanian cinemas on June 20.

The film, a mix of drama and comedy, follows bailiff Orsolya as she makes various attempts to address her feelings of guilt following the suicide of a homeless man she evicted from his shelter.

The film was shot on an iPhone in Cluj-Napoca and its surroundings and Bucharest in only 11 days. It has been described as partly an homage to Roberto Rossellini's Europa '51.

The cast includes Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța, Șerban Pavlu, Oana Mardare, Annamária Biluska, Adrian Sitaru, Marius Damian, Nicodim Ungureanu, Ilinca Manolache, and Dan Ursu.

The film, distributed by Independența Film, was produced by Saga Film, producer Alex Teodorescu, in co-production with RT Features (Brazil), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Sovereign Films (UK), and Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), with support from the Union of Film and Audiovisual Producers of Romania – Romanian Association for the Management of Audiovisual Works UPFAR – ARGOA.

Jude won the Golden Bear at the 2021 Berlinale for Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc and the Silver Bear for Best Director for Aferim! in 2015. He won the CICAE Art Cinema award at the 2009 Berlinale for his debut feature film, Cea mai fericită fată din lume/ The Happiest Girl in the World. His 2012 feature Toată lumea din familia noastră/ Everybody in Our Family premiered in Berlinale’s Forum section.

His 2016 Inimi cicatrizate/ Scarred Hearts received two awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and brought him the best director award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. Jude's 2018 Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/ I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians received the Crystal Globe Award at the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the first Romanian feature to receive the distinction of the Czech film event.

(Photo: Independenta Film)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Cinema
Read next
Normal
Events

Radu Jude's Silver Bear winner 'Kontinental '25' to open in Romanian cinemas in June

30 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radu Jude's Kontinental '25, which earned the Romanian director a Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at this year's Berlinale, is scheduled to open in Romanian cinemas on June 20.

The film, a mix of drama and comedy, follows bailiff Orsolya as she makes various attempts to address her feelings of guilt following the suicide of a homeless man she evicted from his shelter.

The film was shot on an iPhone in Cluj-Napoca and its surroundings and Bucharest in only 11 days. It has been described as partly an homage to Roberto Rossellini's Europa '51.

The cast includes Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța, Șerban Pavlu, Oana Mardare, Annamária Biluska, Adrian Sitaru, Marius Damian, Nicodim Ungureanu, Ilinca Manolache, and Dan Ursu.

The film, distributed by Independența Film, was produced by Saga Film, producer Alex Teodorescu, in co-production with RT Features (Brazil), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Sovereign Films (UK), and Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), with support from the Union of Film and Audiovisual Producers of Romania – Romanian Association for the Management of Audiovisual Works UPFAR – ARGOA.

Jude won the Golden Bear at the 2021 Berlinale for Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc and the Silver Bear for Best Director for Aferim! in 2015. He won the CICAE Art Cinema award at the 2009 Berlinale for his debut feature film, Cea mai fericită fată din lume/ The Happiest Girl in the World. His 2012 feature Toată lumea din familia noastră/ Everybody in Our Family premiered in Berlinale’s Forum section.

His 2016 Inimi cicatrizate/ Scarred Hearts received two awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and brought him the best director award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. Jude's 2018 Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/ I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians received the Crystal Globe Award at the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the first Romanian feature to receive the distinction of the Czech film event.

(Photo: Independenta Film)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Cinema
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 April 2025
Transport
Romania to buy 12 subway trains for new line linking Bucharest to Otopeni airport
30 April 2025
Tech
Romanian executive decides to support Elon Musk’s SpaceX after “positive” Starlink tests
30 April 2025
Macro
Report: Dacia, eMAG, and Banca Transilvania are most valuable Romanian brands
30 April 2025
Energy
Enevo-led consortium delivers 69 MW solar park to Danish Eurowind in central Romania
30 April 2025
Finance
Treasury ready to pay higher yields to Romanians buying public debt in May
30 April 2025
Politics
Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan outlines focus on connectivity and energy at Three Seas Summit
29 April 2025
Politics
Romanian interim president highlights energy interconnection, transport infrastructure at Three Seas Forum
29 April 2025
Environment
BBC article highlights Romania as “the European nation where bears roam free”