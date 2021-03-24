Romanian film that won Berlinale’s top prize this year opens in local cinemas in May

Romanian director Radu Jude’s Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival – Berlinale, opens in local cinemas on May 7.

The film, which follows what happens after a secondary-school teacher uploads an amateur porn video online, had its world premiere at the Berlin festival. It stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, and Ilinca Hărnuț.

Director and screenwriter Radu Jude won the CICAE Award at the 2009 Berlinale with his debut feature film Cea mai fericită fată din lume/The Happiest Girl in the World. His 2012 feature film Toată lumea din familia noastră/Everybody in Our Family premiered in Berlinale’s Forum section. Moreover, the movie Aferim! (2015) brought him the Silver Bear prize.

Jude’s 2016 movie Inimi cicatrizate/Scarred Hearts received two awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and brought him the best director award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. Meanwhile, his 2018 feature Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians received the Crystal Globe Award at the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival - the first Romanian feature to receive the distinction of the Czech film event.

Last year, Jude had two films screened in Berlinale’s Forum section: Tipografic majuscul/Uppercase Print and Ieșirea trenurilor din gară/The Exit of the Trains.

