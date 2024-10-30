Southern Romania: Queen Maria’s 1920s palace in Constanța to undergo restoration

Queen Maria’s Palace in Constanța, built between 1924 and 1926 and formerly owned by the Ministry of Economy, has now come under the administration of the Ministry of Culture and will undergo restoration.

The palace is valued at RON 5.75 million (EUR 1.15 million), and will be restored with funds from the government’s 2024 budget reserve.

The complete restoration of the royal villa will later be funded through a financing agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

“Following efforts on multiple levels, this monument of exceptional value was declared of national public interest and was transferred to the Ministry of Culture’s administration, also receiving the necessary funds for acquisition, conservation, and restoration,” stated the Ministry of Culture.

According to the same institution, as early as March, the ministry took the initiative to approve a Memorandum regarding a loan from the CEB for the “Cultural Foundations” project, which includes funds for the restoration of Queen Maria’s Palace.

“After resolving the complex issues regarding property rights, we have taken over the building from the Ministry of Economy, and together with the Constanța City Hall, we are moving forward with the process of transferring the land to state ownership under the administration of the Ministry of Culture,” wrote Raluca Turcan on Facebook.

