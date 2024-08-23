 

M&A

CEE's leading winery Purcari takes over 51 ha of vineyards in Romania

23 August 2024

Leading CEE winery group Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), founded in Moldova and listed at the Bucharest Exchange, announced that its Romanian subsidiary Crama Ceptura (Ceptura Winery) has performed a strategic asset acquisition in the Dealu Mare DOC, including approximately 51 ha of vineyards located in or close to Crama Ceptura, Ceptura de Jos Village. 

The deal also includes construction land and several pieces of agricultural equipment.

The winery Ceptura, founded in 2006 under a EUR 7 million EU-funded project, acquired a 180 ha vineyard in Dealu Mare DOC, in 2013.

“The unique terroir of Dealu Mare, with its ideal climate and rich soils, consistently yields grapes of exceptional character and quality, and we are excited about the potential this acquisition brings in meeting the growing demand for our wines,” said Victor Bostan, CEO of Purcari Wineries.

With this acquisition, Purcari Wineries is strengthening its prominent position in the Dealu Mare region.

By securing this valuable asset, the group said it expands its vineyard holding and enables the future expansion of its wine-making production facilities in line with the growth potential and ambition.

Purcari Group recently updated its annual guidance to revenue growth of +5-10% in 2024, with the core wine sales up +15-20%. Its consolidated (group) revenue increased by 3% y/y to RON 165.9 million (EUR 34 million) in H1 this year, driven by a 12% growth in the core wine segment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vojtaheroutcom/Dreamstime.com)

1

