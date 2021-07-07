RO opposition questions Government regarding pupils' testing this fall

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Romania asks the Government to decide whether it is still considering organizing COVID testing in schools or whether it has given up on this approach altogether.

"Given the warnings of specialists about the imminence of the fourth wave of the pandemic, as well as the disaster in the education sector, caused by the unacceptable long period in which schools were closed, the new school year must be prepared in advance so that courses take place with a physical presence, in safe conditions", a release sent by the PSD, quoted by Agerpres, argues.

They emphasize that "Romania can no longer afford to miss a new school year due to the chaotic decisions and quarrels in the governing coalition regarding the type of anti-COVID tests to be used in the education system."

"It is absolutely necessary for the Government to present publicly, as soon as possible, what decision it has taken in this regard and what measures it will take during the holiday period to organize testing in schools, following the model of other European states," according to the release.

(Photo: Ilzekalve/ Dreamstime)

