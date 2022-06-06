Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 08:14
Business

RO SocDem party ponders again 1% 'solidarity' turnover tax for large-sized companies

06 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest companies, such as Dacia, OMV Petrom and all the retail chains, will pay a 1% 'solidarity' tax on turnover if the Social Democrats (PSD) succeed in seeing their proposal backed by the ruling coalition.

The tax would be levied on companies with annual revenues in excess of EUR 100 mln.

It was initially contemplated by PSD at the end of last year when it was estimated to bring RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln) to the budget.

If applied as of January 2023 with the same threshold, it is going to be levied to a larger number of companies and may generate more revenues not only nominally, but also in real terms or as a share of GDP.

This week, the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, declared that the turnover tax "is on the agenda", and, according to Profit.ro, at this moment there is already an agreement among the Social Democrats.

"I said that the solidarity tax exists in Germany. It is on the agenda, and we will choose the best option. Just as it is in Germany," said the Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu recently.

Nevertheless, the Liberal Party (PNL) is expected to argue against it, and for good reason. The poor tax collection cannot be addressed by levying yet another tax on companies that is easy to be collected.

Experts reached a consensus on the first steps the Government must follow if it wants to boost revenues - besides fighting the tax evasion - namely eliminating all the loopholes and preferential regimes that allow natural and legal persons to avoid the so-called 10% "single tax rate."

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 08:11
10 December 2021
Business
Solidarity tax: FMCG groups report thin profits in Romania, but big ones globally
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 08:14
Business

RO SocDem party ponders again 1% 'solidarity' turnover tax for large-sized companies

06 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest companies, such as Dacia, OMV Petrom and all the retail chains, will pay a 1% 'solidarity' tax on turnover if the Social Democrats (PSD) succeed in seeing their proposal backed by the ruling coalition.

The tax would be levied on companies with annual revenues in excess of EUR 100 mln.

It was initially contemplated by PSD at the end of last year when it was estimated to bring RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln) to the budget.

If applied as of January 2023 with the same threshold, it is going to be levied to a larger number of companies and may generate more revenues not only nominally, but also in real terms or as a share of GDP.

This week, the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, declared that the turnover tax "is on the agenda", and, according to Profit.ro, at this moment there is already an agreement among the Social Democrats.

"I said that the solidarity tax exists in Germany. It is on the agenda, and we will choose the best option. Just as it is in Germany," said the Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu recently.

Nevertheless, the Liberal Party (PNL) is expected to argue against it, and for good reason. The poor tax collection cannot be addressed by levying yet another tax on companies that is easy to be collected.

Experts reached a consensus on the first steps the Government must follow if it wants to boost revenues - besides fighting the tax evasion - namely eliminating all the loopholes and preferential regimes that allow natural and legal persons to avoid the so-called 10% "single tax rate."

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 08:11
10 December 2021
Business
Solidarity tax: FMCG groups report thin profits in Romania, but big ones globally
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”