Politics

Social Democrat leader sends mixed signals on backing Romania's key reform agenda

15 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) has sent conflicting signals over its willingness to support legislation linked to the country's Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR), with party leader Sorin Grindeanu softening his earlier remarks on the PNRR reform package while simultaneously escalating his criticism of acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The mixed messaging adds to uncertainty over the adoption of six key reform bills that Romania must pass to unlock more than EUR 4.5 billion in grants under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Speaking on July 14, Grindeanu said PSD would "absolutely respect all its commitments" but would not vote "on demand" for legislation promoted by the dismissed government, Hotnews.ro reported. He added that the bills, which have already been revised following consultations with the European Commission, would be amended before being approved by Parliament.

A day earlier, however, Grindeanu argued that PSD could not support two or three of the six PNRR laws in their current form. He said the proposals would reduce wages in parts of the public sector, accelerate the closure of coal-fired power plants and modify the legal framework governing the National Integrity Agency (ANI) in a way that, according to him, would benefit senior members of the reformist Save Romania Union (USR).

At the same time, Grindeanu intensified his political attacks on Bolojan in a Facebook post, accusing the acting prime minister and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) of displaying autocratic behaviour.

The PSD leader has also reiterated his demand that Bolojan resign as acting prime minister before meaningful cooperation between the two parties on the PNRR legislation can resume.

The latest statements suggest that, although PSD has stopped short of rejecting the reform package outright, political tensions between the country's two largest pro-European parties continue to cloud the prospects for securing parliamentary approval of the legislation before the EU deadlines. At the same time, PSD’s true commitment to pass the PNRR laws remains highly questionable. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Social Democrat leader sends mixed signals on backing Romania's key reform agenda

15 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) has sent conflicting signals over its willingness to support legislation linked to the country's Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR), with party leader Sorin Grindeanu softening his earlier remarks on the PNRR reform package while simultaneously escalating his criticism of acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The mixed messaging adds to uncertainty over the adoption of six key reform bills that Romania must pass to unlock more than EUR 4.5 billion in grants under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Speaking on July 14, Grindeanu said PSD would "absolutely respect all its commitments" but would not vote "on demand" for legislation promoted by the dismissed government, Hotnews.ro reported. He added that the bills, which have already been revised following consultations with the European Commission, would be amended before being approved by Parliament.

A day earlier, however, Grindeanu argued that PSD could not support two or three of the six PNRR laws in their current form. He said the proposals would reduce wages in parts of the public sector, accelerate the closure of coal-fired power plants and modify the legal framework governing the National Integrity Agency (ANI) in a way that, according to him, would benefit senior members of the reformist Save Romania Union (USR).

At the same time, Grindeanu intensified his political attacks on Bolojan in a Facebook post, accusing the acting prime minister and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) of displaying autocratic behaviour.

The PSD leader has also reiterated his demand that Bolojan resign as acting prime minister before meaningful cooperation between the two parties on the PNRR legislation can resume.

The latest statements suggest that, although PSD has stopped short of rejecting the reform package outright, political tensions between the country's two largest pro-European parties continue to cloud the prospects for securing parliamentary approval of the legislation before the EU deadlines. At the same time, PSD’s true commitment to pass the PNRR laws remains highly questionable. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 July 2026
Sports
Romania among nine states urging EU to reduce funding for Olympic Committee after lifting Russia ban
15 July 2026
Travel
Romania’s southern city of Craiova included in European Best Fairytale Destinations 2026 ranking
15 July 2026
Capital markets
Strong demand emerges for Digi Spain IPO ahead of market debut
15 July 2026
Macro
EU Recovery Facility: The six bills that could cost Romania EUR 4.5 bln
15 July 2026
Macro
Fitch begins review of Romania’s public finances amid high political uncertainty
15 July 2026
Sports
L'Étape Romania by Tour de France returns to Bucharest this summer, registrations open
14 July 2026
Politics
Romanian president says government deadlock is over coalition makeup, not PM nominee
14 July 2026
Living in Romania
Romanian president greenlights “Life in the Countryside” program promoting rural areas