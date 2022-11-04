Romanian SocDems take firm stance against their Liberal ruling partners

Less than a year before taking over as formal leaders of the ruling coalition (which, informally, they are already), Romanian Social Democrats take an increasingly firmer stance against their Liberal partners.

"Romania faces overlapping crises, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the sole force that can handle them," PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu made clear in a statement on November 3, Agerpres reported. PSD is the only party that cares about Christianity and the family, he claimed.

"We are the only party that really cares about Romania and the Romanians. I think this is the big difference between us and the rest. We are the party that defends Christianity in Romania, we are the party that defends the youth and the family," he stated.

On the same note, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said that "the right-wing turbulence must end", and "the beginning of the end" will take place in May 2023, once Social Democrats' leader Marcel Ciolacu takes over as prime minister.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)