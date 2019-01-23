Ruling party blames president for Romania’s bad image abroad

The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) reacted to the Romanian president’s statements in Germany on Tuesday, January 22, saying that this kind of statements contribute to Romania’s bad image abroad.

“It shouldn’t surprise us anymore that the foreigners think badly of Romania when the very first man in the state criticizes his country in front of the international press!,” PSD said in a Facebook post.

President Iohannis was in Germany on Tuesday, where he attended the signing of the new treaty between France and Germany. He also talked to the press after the signing ceremony, criticizing the Romanian government once again.

For example, Klaus Iohannis told the journalists that justice minister Tudorel Toader should give up the idea of issuing the emergency ordinance that would allow some people with final convictions to challenge their sentences. The minister announced last week that he has drafted an ordinance that allows all people convicted by illegally composed five-judge panels at the High Court of Cassation and Justice to challenge their final sentences. This would apply to cases of the last five years. Iohannis believes that such a measure is unconstitutional and “shows that, in fact, PSD does not care about Romania, PSD cares about its own politicians with criminal problems and looks for solutions for them.”

Answering a journalist’s question about the European leaders’ concerns on this topic, Iohannis said: “It is a general concern, unfortunately, among European leaders for the fate of the rule of law in Romania. I want the rule of law to function in Romania, the Romanians and most politicians want the same, but PSD wants something special for its own politicians with criminal problems. This is a big problem that we have and I hope we solve it.”

Referring to the weakening of the Romanian currency against the euro, the president said this is yet another reason for concern, adding that this comes to show that “PSD doesn’t understand the economy and PSD is governing badly.”

“The result is also evident in the exchange rate and in many other data showing that things are not going as they should and as the Romanians want.”

Romanian Govt.’s plans to re-open judged corruption cases prompts wave of criticism

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Presidency.ro)