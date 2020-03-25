Romania Insider
Politics
Romania's opposition pushes bills to tackle Covid-19 economic impact
25 March 2020
Romania’s main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), has drafted a set of laws that it wants to pass in Parliament possibly at the end of next week.

Some of the proposed measures overlap with measures promised by the Government but not yet enforced, partly enforced or that are received with scepticism by entrepreneurs because of bureaucratic details.

The next session of the Chamber of Deputies could be summoned at the end of next week to pass the regulations for the online functioning of the Parliament, as well as other five bills drafted by PSD, announced the head of the Social Democrat caucus, Alfred Simonis, local G4media.ro reported.

Scheduling the said bills for vote in the Chamber also depends on the work of the Senate that has to review some of the bills, Simonis explained. He added that several projects have been submitted, including those concerning the repayment of bank loans; the capping of prices of food, medicines and sanitary materials; fiscal facilities for companies and citizens; the deferral of utility bills for three months; the modification of the emergency ordinance (OUG) 29/2020 regarding the technical unemployment and the exemption of the payment of the rent for natural and legal persons.

He added that there will be extensive debates in the expert committees on these projects, with the committee meetings being held online as well.

"We hope that all 5 initiatives will pass through the Senate early next week and will be voted by the Chamber of Deputies at the end of the week. These will be adopted as a matter of urgency in order to help the Romanian economy and the Romanians,” Simonis added.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

