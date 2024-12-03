Politics

Romanian Social Democrats take ambiguous stance after winning parliamentary elections

03 December 2024

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, confirmed as president of the largest party in the future Parliament after the December 1 elections (Social Democratic Party, PSD), avoided voicing support for any of the candidates in the key presidential ballot where reformist Elena Lasconi (USR) and pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu meet in what seems to be a surprisingly balanced race on December 8.

He implied that after failing to get the support of his party's electorate in the presidential elections, he would refrain from making any public statement.

Nevertheless, PM Ciolacu also stressed his attachment to pro-Western values.

"We once again took the responsibility to be an element of cohesion in society, to be a factor of balance again, to be the grown-up in the room, at this moment. (...) We made the decision that people will decide for themselves what is best for Romania, on December 8," said Ciolacu, as quoted by Bursa.ro.

About the future ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu said he would meet Liberal acting president Ilie Bolojan, implying his party would attempt to keep in place the coalition of two parties, with the support of the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR and the support of the representatives of the ethnic minorities in Parliament. He said that although fragile, the three parties could form a functional ruling coalition.  

He also assured that his party would not consider a political alliance with the nationalist party AUR  (the second-largest parliamentary party), which was one of the options circulated after the tight results of the parliamentary elections.

"I think it is as fair as possible that the first person to have a discussion with is Ilie Bolojan because we still have a coalition," said Ciolacu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

Tags
ROelections2024
1

