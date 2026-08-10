Provectus Capital Partners completes acquisition of majority stake in Romania’s Seatbelt Consulting

Provectus Capital Partners, through the PCP SEE Fund II, has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Seatbelt Consulting, a Romanian provider of occupational health and safety (OHS) services.

The transaction was financed through a combination of equity provided by PCP SEE Fund II and acquisition financing provided by UniCredit Bank Romania, acting as sole lender.

Seatbelt Consulting provides compliance solutions to corporate clients. Combining regulatory expertise, nationwide service capabilities and a proprietary technology platform, Seatbelt delivers integrated occupational health and safety services to more than 1,300 corporate clients across Romania.

Seatbelt's founder, Bogdan Neagu, will remain a significant shareholder in the company and will continue to work alongside the management team in partnership with Provectus.

(Photo: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com