New passenger protection systems in Bucharest subway stations

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex will install passenger protection systems in subway stations starting the second quarter of next year, transport minister Felix Stroe said yesterday. The project will be financed with EU funds.

The transport minister said this project is an “urgent priority” given the recent events, reports local News.ro.

A 25-year old woman died on Tuesday evening in a Bucharest metro station after being pushed to death in front of a train. The attacker was a woman with mental issues.

The next day, an online petition was launched, asking for anti-suicide shields in subway stations. Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that she supported the measure of introducing safety shields in subway stations and would discuss this with the transport minister.

The Bucharest subway operator Metrorex is under the Transport Ministry’s authority.

[email protected]