Thousands sign petition asking suicide-prevention barriers at Bucharest subway

More than 14,000 people have signed so far an online petition asking for anti-suicide/accident barriers at the Bucharest subway after a young woman died on Tuesday evening, December 12, after being pushed in front of the subway train in the Romanian capital.

“If the installation of platform screen doors is not possible for financial reasons, then maybe sensors could be installed near the stations to cut the electricity and stop the train in the tunnel when it detects motion near the train lines,” reads the petition.

The petition also requires the installation of more high-resolution surveillance cameras, as this would help identify dangerous people more easily.

On Tuesday evening, a woman pushed a 25-year-old woman in front of the train at the Dristor subway station in Bucharest. The young woman died. There were only a few people on the platform at that hour so nobody saw what actually happened, but the horrific scene was caught be the surveillance cameras.

The woman who committed the crime also attacked another young woman at the Costin Georgian subway station a few hours before. Surveillance footage showed her trying to push the younger woman off the platform three times, but the victim fought her and managed to escape in the end.

The woman was placed under 30-day preventive arrest. She was incoherent during Police questioning and the investigators believe she has mental problems. She didn’t know either of her victims.

Irina Marica, [email protected]