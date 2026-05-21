Prosecutors attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal announced on Wednesday, May 20, that they are investigating four individuals and three legal entities in the case opened after the October 2025 explosion in the Rahova neighborhood.

The explosion left three dead and affected an eight-story apartment building located on Calea Rahovei. According to the authorities, the most probable cause was a gas leak, despite reports that gas company teams had previously shut off the gas to the building.

Several expert examinations have been ordered in the case to determine how the explosion occurred and unfolded, whether there was any possible electrical defect, as well as identifying the source of the gas leak and accumulation. Among the examinations underway are the forensic expert examination, the judicial technical expert examination, and the judicial technical expert examination.

Technicians will look into the causes that led to the blast, the nature of the explosive material, and the contributing factors that led to the event, but also the compliance of the electrical network in the affected area.

“The criminal investigation is currently being conducted against four individuals, three of whom are under the preventive measure of judicial supervision, as well as against three legal entities, one of which is under the preventive measure prohibiting the carrying out of activities of the nature during which the offense was committed,” prosecutors stated in a press release.

“Given the large number of injured parties and civil parties, to ensure the swift conduct of the criminal proceedings, the appointment of four common representatives, court-appointed lawyers, was ordered for a total of 172 injured parties or civil parties, through whom the latter may exercise their procedural rights,” prosecutors specified.

They also announced that “two legal entities” have been introduced as parties bearing civil liability, “for fully repairing the damage, jointly with the defendant individuals, insofar as the latter are found guilty.” Seizures have also been imposed on buildings and vehicles with a total value of more than EUR 53 million and over RON 10 million. The detail is relevant, as 176 compensation claims have been filed by victims in the case.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Alex Nicodim)