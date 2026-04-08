Romania’s Justice Minister overrides CSM reviews, maintains controversial candidates for top prosecutors seats

Romanian Justice Minister Radu Marinescu sent president Nicușor Dan the list of proposals for management positions in the Public Ministry, namely for the top and deputy positions in the three main prosecution offices, according to HotNews.

The list includes the three candidates who initially received negative opinions from the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) and who were re-audited by the CSM on the day the list was sent to the president. Another two candidates on the list failed to receive an opinion from CSM whatsoever (negative or positive), but the nomination procedure can proceed in the absence of such an opinion.

Two of the candidates with no CSM opinions, currently holding managerial positions but nominated for other positions, namely the DNA head Marius Voineag and head prosecutor Alex Plorenta, were criticised by president Dan last year for their poor performances. However, the president recently affirmed that the public criticism against some candidates, including those with negative opinions from CSM, was unfounded. “I know better,” president Dan told, at some point, journalists and protesters who rallied in front of the Presidential administration.

The list sent to the Cotroceni Palace includes Cristina Chiriac, proposed for the position of Prosecutor General, Marinela Mincă for Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the DNA, and Gill-Julien Grigore-Iacobici for Deputy Chief Prosecutor of DIICOT – all three with negative opinions from CSM.

The Ministry of Justice recalls that the three were re-interviewed on April 7 after receiving negative opinions from CSM following the hearings that took place in the middle of last month. The interviews took place before the same committee and cleared the three candidates.

"During the interviews, the aspects contained in the opinions of the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy were also taken into account. Following each series of interviews, consultations took place between the Minister of Justice, Mr. Radu Marinescu, and the other members of the Interview Commission," a statement from the Ministry of Justice says.

(Photo: Vladek/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com