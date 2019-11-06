Top 10 biggest companies in Romania increase sales by 20% in 2018

The top 10 companies in Romania, all multinationals, recorded a turnover of RON 131 billion (EUR 28 billion) in 2018, up by 20% compared to 2017, Ziarul Fianciar daily has calculated based on official data from the Finance Ministry.

Carmaker Automobile Dacia, part of French group Renault, maintained its first spot, with a turnover of RON 24.7 billion (EUR 5.3 billion), up by 6.8% year-on-year. The next two companies in the ranking were fuel distributor OMV Petrom Marketing and oil and gas producer OMV Petrom, both controlled by Austrian group OMV, with sales of RON 17.8 billion (EUR 3.8 bln) each. Oil refiner Rompetrol Rafinare and its distribution arm Rompetrol Downstream were next.

Sixth was German discount retailer Kaufland, which reached a turnover of RON 10.8 billion (EUR 2.3 bln). Car producer Ford Romania went up to 7th, after starting the production of a new model in Craiova, with a turnover of RON 10.5 billion (EUR 2.25 bln), more than double compared to 2017. Tobacco distributor British American Tobacco (BAT), fuel distributor Lukoil Romania, and retailer Carrefour completed the top 10.

However, discount retailer Lidl could challenge Carrefour’s 10th place, but the German company hasn’t made public its financial results for 2018 yet.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)