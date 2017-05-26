Prince Charles to receive honorific title from Romanian university

Prince Charles of Wales, the heir to the British throne, will receive on Monday, May 29, the Doctor Honoris Causa title from the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The honorific title will be awarded during a “small ceremony,” to which only a few journalists will have access, according to a statement from the university, cited by local News.ro.

This will be Prince Charles’ first visit to Cluj-Napoca. However, this is not the first time when a local university offers this title to the British royal. The University of Bucharest offered the title of Doctor Honoris Causa to Prince Charles in the summer of 2014.

Prince Charles, who is a big fan of the country’s Transylvania region, made an official visit to Romania at the end of March. He met with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the Romanian Royal Family, and visited the Village Museum and the Vacaresti Nature Park, among other things.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com