Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 08:19
Real Estate

Real estate firm Prime Kapital raises EUR 125 mln green club loan

30 March 2022
Leading CEE real estate developer, investor, and operator, Prime Kapital, announced on March 29 that it raised a EUR 125 mln green club loan facility for its development joint-venture with listed property investor MAS plc, a real estate investor listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The local and head office operations of Raiffeisen Bank and Alpha Bank financial services groups acted as arrangers and underwriters of the transaction that involved a consortium of four domestic and international banks.

In line with the sustainability objectives of Prime Kapital and its funding partner MAS plc, the proceeds of this new facility will support the development of a further number of new green projects that form part of Prime Kapital’s substantial secured development pipeline in CEE.

The multi-tranche facility was raised on a project finance basis for five new commercial retail properties that Prime Kapital recently opened in Romania and a sixth one currently under development. These are Prime Kapital’s new Zalau Value Centre (pictured), Dambovita Mall (in Targoviste), Sepsi Value Centre (in Sfantu Gheorghe), Barlad Value Centre, Prahova Value Centre (in Ploiesti), as well as the retail mall project, currently under construction, in Alba Iulia.

(Photo source: the company)

